Miami Heat Looking to Turn Season Around

Just when you think the Miami Heat are out of it, they come back from a 0-3 record at home for a 118-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The win now brings the Heat within two games of that .500 mark. The team is keeping themselves in the race for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

#HEATwin! Your @MiamiHEAT open the West Coast trip with a big 118-108 victory in Portland! pic.twitter.com/W7x7pqUO16 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 6, 2019

Last Night

Miami coming off a three-game losing streak and the Blazers on a three-game winning streak, but a five-day break. The Heat were able to keep the lead the entire game with just a few close calls in the last quarter. They were there to play and Portland didn’t seem to have the energy.

The Heat entered the half up 62-55 and went into the final quarter up 94-79. With 2:43 left, shooting guard CJ McCollum made a jump shot to bring the score to 108-105, but the Heat were able to keep their lead the rest of the way.

Hassan Whiteside was more engaged on the night and helped snap the three-game losing streak for the team. He scored 28 points with 11 rebounds and Dyawne Wade added 22 points and 9 rebounds.

Chris Bosh Retirement

Joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, and Shaquille O’Neal – Chris Bosh will become the fourth Heat player to have his jersey retired. The ceremony will take place during halftime March 26th of their matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Bosh played 13 seasons for the Heat winning two back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. He appeared in 893 career regular season games, averaging 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Up Next

Follow the Heat as they continue their West Coast trip with two games this weekend. Friday night they take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 and Sunday they take on the Golden State Warriors with tip-off at 8:30.