P.K. Yonge Girls Basketball Take On Miami Country Day In State Semifinals

P.K. Yonge’s girl’s basketball team is participating in the 4A State Semifinals today. Tipoff was at 10 a.m. Their opponent is the No.2 team in the nation and No.1 team in Florida, Miami Country Day. P.K. Yonge had a successful season as well finishing with a 28-1 record. P.K.’s defense is doing well in the FHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships. They held their two previous opponents Providence School and University Christian to 28 and 41 points.

Recognizing Great Play

Head coach for P.K., Willie Powers, was asked about his opposition entering the semifinals. Powers acknowledges Miami Country Day’s depth and length at each position as well as the amazing season Country Day had. They finished their regular season with a 24-1 record.

As Coach Powers previously mentioned, Miami has a player on their roster that is 6’8”. Chantell Gonzalez is in the middle for Miami and her presence is definitely felt on the defensive end. The junior is averaging over two blocks a game on the season. Her blocks average exceeds the national average by a landslide and she’s one of the few players in the nation with that type of stat line.

Playing at the Highest Stage

It is no easy task to make it this far in the state competition. Coach Powers constantly preaches to his team to make the most of this experience. Not many teams have the opportunity to make it this far on a consistent basis. That’s why Powers preaches to his team to not take anything for granted and to not be satisfied for just making it.

