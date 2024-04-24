Media Gallery: P.K. Yonge Baseball Run-Rules Saint Francis

Share Facebook

The Saint Francis Wolves baseball team fell to the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave on Monday night. The Blue Wave run-ruled the visiting Wolves 10-0 in five innings.

Up Next

Saint Francis (12-8) defeated Wildwood (4-10) at home on Tuesday, 10-1. It will close out the regular season Thursday against Bronson (6-8) starting at 4:30 p.m.

P.K. Yonge (15-6) lost against Oak Hall (10-5) at home Tuesday, 5-0. The Blue Wave will honor their seniors Friday before the 7 p.m. start against Interlachen.

The Blue Wave open 3A-District 4 play at 7 p.m. Monday against visiting Crescent City.

