Media Gallery: P.K. Yonge Baseball Run-Rules Saint Francis
Raegan Churi
April 24, 2024
Baseball, High School Sports, PK Yonge High School, St. Francis High School, Uncategorized
20 Views
The Saint Francis Wolves baseball team fell to the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave on Monday night. The Blue Wave run-ruled the visiting Wolves 10-0 in five innings.
Up Next
Saint Francis (12-8) defeated Wildwood (4-10) at home on Tuesday, 10-1. It will close out the regular season Thursday against Bronson (6-8) starting at 4:30 p.m.
P.K. Yonge (15-6) lost against Oak Hall (10-5) at home Tuesday, 5-0. The Blue Wave will honor their seniors Friday before the 7 p.m. start against Interlachen.
The Blue Wave open 3A-District 4 play at 7 p.m. Monday against visiting Crescent City.
Videos
Images
Check Also
The Tampa Bay Rays head to Bronx to lead off a three-game series against the …