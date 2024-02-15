Regionals Ramping Up for High School Girl’s Basketball

Share Facebook

Regional play for girl’s basketball in the north central Florida area is heating up.

Class 1A Results

In the regional semi-finals, the Hawthorne Hornets are now 19-3 after beating Hilliard 38-27 at home.

Newberry’s season has come to an end as they lost 60-56 at Madison County.

Williston drops out of the tournament after a narrow loss to Trenton, 47-46.

Up next for the Hornets, will be a regional finals matchup against the Madison County Cowboys (21-4). A spot in the state semifinals is on the line as Hornets leading scorer, De’ Mya Adams, faces off against Cowboys leading scorer, Janiyah McKnight.

Adams is a junior averaging 16.1 points per game, and around four steals a game. McKnight is a senior averaging 25.6 points per game and about five steals a game.

Trenton Tigers (23-4) also advanced in the tournament. They now have a matchup against the Wildwood Wildcats (18-3). Leading scorers Nyima Gillyard for the Tigers and Trinidy Harris for the Wildcats will go at it.

Prior to their matchup with Trenton, Williston head coach Kelcey Coleman said “Trenton is a special team”

Regional Quarter-Finals Recap

In class 2A, Oak Hall is now 14-4 after taking down Countryside Christian, 45-28. Oak Hall will be up against North Florida Educational Institute (14-5) in the semifinals. A player to watch out for from North Florida Educational institute is Lesly Gonzalez. She is an offensive threat for the team as she averages 15.2 points per game.

In Class 3A, P.K Yonge (14-8) beat Bradford (14-9) 42-38. Up next for the Blue Wave is a matchup against the top seed, Providence (24-2). Providence is currently on a 10 game streak with top scorer, Janie Boyd averaging 13.6 points per game.

P.K Yonge’s top scorer Ashlyn Young averages 16.1 points per game and led the game against Bradford with 15. Young is only a sophomore and has a bright future ahead as she also leads her team in steals, averaging 3.5 a game.

In Class 4A, Eastside’s season comes to an end as Dunnellon beats them 56-45.