Lightning win 10th straight game

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been leading the Eastern Conference for most of the 2019 season. In addition, the Bolts hold the best record in the entire National Hockey League. The Lightning are undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, team in the NHL right now, however they aren’t letting their talent allow them to be complacent.

Just Monday Tampa Bay became the fastest team to 100 points in more than 40 years. Then, Wednesday night, they won their franchise-record 10th straight game.

Overtime is a Habit

Vs. Sabres

Tampa Bay was coming off back-to-back overtime victories when they walked into Madison Square Garden Wednesday night to face the New York Rangers. In the first overtime win last Thursday, the Lightning hosted the Buffalo Sabres in an Eastern Conference matchup.

The Sabres jumped out to an early lead in the first period, then Tampa tied it up in the second. It remained tied, forcing the teams first into overtime and then into a shootout. The shootout win was secured by Nikita Kucherov, who also scored the only goal for Tampa Bay, in addition to the winning shootout.

vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are currently sitting at last place in the Western Conference with a 23-32-7 record. Although, that didn’t stop them from putting up a fight against the mighty Lightning as well.

Tampa Bay hosted the LA Kings on Monday and started the game on fire with two quick goals scored in the first period. However, their initial fire fizzled out. In the third period the Bolts gave up three goals to the Kings, giving them the lead with less than eight minutes left in the final period. However, they quickly bounced back and tied the game up, forcing it into overtime, and then into their second straight shootout.

The Lightning would also win this shootout and the game, improving to nine-straight victories.

Win in OT vs. Rangers

While the Rangers were sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference heading into their home matchup with the Bolts on Wednesday night, they shockingly enough gave them quite the challenge. Again, the Lightning jumped out to an early 3-1 lead by the second period.

Nonetheless, they lost the lead yet again and allowed New York to tie the game up at the end of the second frame. The match would remain knotted at three after regulation, sending the Bolts into overtime for the third-straight game. This time, Tampa Bay was able to get the job done in regular overtime without committing to another shootout try.

OT is a go! Let’s go, boys. #TBLvsNYR — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 28, 2019

The win over New York improved the Lightning to 10 straight victories, setting a new franchise record for Tampa Bay.

History books, rewritten. 10 straight wins is a new franchise record. ⚡️ #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/NuCLcGdCVO — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 28, 2019

Tampa Bay continues to dominate the league and will look to continue their win streak Thursday night at 7:30 against the Boston Bruins.