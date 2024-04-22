Lightning Fall to Panthers 3-2 in Game 1

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning came up short against the Florida Panthers Sunday in a 3-2 loss in Game 1 of their first round playoff series. After tying the game at one late in the first period, the Lightning gave up two goals in the third, including an empty-netter to seal the game.

Slow Start for Lightning

The Lightning started quite slow against their in-state rivals, failing to record a shot on goal until nearly 16 minutes into the game. At that point, the Panthers had already recorded eight shots, including a tip-in goal by all-star center Sam Reinhart.

However, once the first shot was put on Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Tampa Bay began to pepper the Florida goaltender. The Lightning won the ensuing face-off, which led to two more quick shots saved by Bobrovsky. A second later, the Lightning broke through. Left wing Brandon Hagel was there to net the puck after a rebound off the all-star goalie’s leg pad, tying the game at 1.

Panthers Seal the Deal in the Third

The game remained in a stalemate for 25 minutes of hockey, including a scoreless second period. But the Panthers started the third period on the power play, and capitalized quickly. Just 58 seconds in, Carter Verhaeghe snuck behind the Lightning defense for a tip-in goal thanks to a great feed from Aleksander Barkov.

Need a goal to tie, the Lightning pulled goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy with just over three minutes to go. But Matthew Tkachuk scored an empty-netter a minute later to ice the game.

Steven Stamkos netted a wrist shot on the power play with 10 seconds to go, but it was too little, too late for Tampa Bay. Stamkos finished with two points on the day.

Barkov and Tkachuk led the way on the stat sheet for the Panthers, each finishing with a pair of points.

The Lightning will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Tuesday. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.