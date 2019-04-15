Tiger Woods completes both his Masters comeback and career comeback

The comeback we have seen from Tiger Woods is truly one of the most remarkable in recent history across all sports.

Woods’ comeback makes him the second-oldest Masters champion. Woods finished his final six holes with three birdies to top the leaderboard. He overcame 54-hole leader Francesco Molinari who would finish tied for fifth.

Woods entered the final round eleven under. Prior to his win on Sunday, Woods had never won a major when trailing after the third round. Woods was chasing down Molinari who was up two strokes on twelve when Molinari hit it in the water.

Woods went on to par hole twelve as Molinari would double bogey. Later, Molinari would double bogey again on hole 15 as Woods would birdie and take his first outright lead of the day. He quickly cushioned his lead in the following hole when he birdied the 16th after an outstanding tee shot where he used the slope of the green to bring the ball back to within five feet of the pin. This gave him a comfortable two-shot advantage with two holes to play.

Woods had a threat on the 18th when Brooks Koepka missed a birdie putt that could have cut Woods’ lead to one. However, with Koepka’s miss Woods knew he could bogey the 18th and still win. So, he played conservatively and did just that on the 18th.

Just sit back and enjoy. Tiger Woods winning the 2019 #TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/1m5eRfNfZF — Golf Insider (@GolfingInsider) April 15, 2019

The Comeback

Woods started off so strong in his career at such a young age. Many thinking that he would quickly surpass Jack Nicklaus who leads the way with his 15 major championships as Woods followed close behind once he won the U.S. Open in 2008 to grab his 14th major championship.

Everyone knew that Woods had his champion mindset. But after multiple back surgeries in 2014, along with his family issues and a DUI in 2017, many questioned if this champion would ever be able to make a comeback. Some even said it was time for Woods to retire.

He clearly showed that he would and he did on Sunday.

Woods says that his career coming full circle is something he wouldn’t have ever imagined.

Woods began trying to make his comeback in 2017 when he played in his first official PGA Tour event since 2015. Later that year, Woods missed the Masters for the third time in four years.

Throughout all of his struggles in recent years though, it was just a matter of time before Woods would make his comeback.

On Sunday, Woods showed his talents off and completed his Masters with a victory and a career comeback many will remember forever.