FIFA WWC: England Defeat Scotland 2-1 in Group Stage

Rivals England and Scotland put on a show in the opener for Group D of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. After trailing at halftime 2-0, Scotland put together a late attack. Ultimately it wasn’t enough, as they only managed to get one goal back before the final whistle.

Starting Lineups

Here’s how England lined up:

Scotland’s starting 11:

First Half Analysis

Scotland came out of the gates firing. For playing their first-ever World Cup match against their biggest rivals, the Tartan Terriers looked up for it.

However, in the 11th minute, the referee awarded a penalty to the Lionesses after a VAR review. Scotland’s defender handled the ball from a Fran Kirby cross from the right side. The referee deemed it enough for a penalty.

Nikita Parris stepped up to the spot and made no mistake.

After the penalty, the game changed completely. England asserted their dominance and pushed for a second goal.

The danger women in the attacking third for England were Parris and Lucy Bronze combining on the right side of the field. Bronze attacked Scotland on the overlap and was given too much room for a player of her quality. Although she didn’t assists any goals, she continued to put dangerous balls into the box.

England Doubles its Lead

England took a 2-0 lead in the 40′ as the Lionesses’ center forward Ellen White tucked away a left-footed effort from 15 yards out.

Scotland Fails to Create Big Chances

Scotland’s best chance came at the brink of halftime. Shortly after White’s goal, Erin Cuthbert capitalized on some confusion from the Lionesses at the back and took a quick snapshot toward goal, but it went just wide.

Scotland were unable to get the ball to their key players, Kim Little and Cuthbert. As a result, they did not pose much of a threat to the English goal.

Second Half – Scotland Make a Late Run

In the second half, Scotland focused its attack through Claire Emslie, their right-sided winger. Emslie worked hard for the Terriers, constantly moving up and down the right side of the midfield to help in the attack and defense.

Although England’s left back Alex Greenwood contained her for the majority of Scotland’s attacks, Emslie’s hard worked finally paid off in the 79th minute.

Scotland Get One Back

After some good work from Lisa Evans on the left side of the midfield, she played an inch-perfect pass to Emslie who ran in behind the England defense. Emslie slotted it away from close range to halve the deficit.

As it was Scotland’s first-ever appearance in a World Cup, Emslie is the first Scottish player to score for her country in a World Cup.

Too Little, Too Late

Despite Emslie’s late goal, England were able to hold on until the final whistle.

What’s next?

Here’s the remaining schedule for Group D matches:

6/9 – England vs. Scotland at noon

6/10 – Argentina vs. Japan at noon

6/14 – Japan vs. Scotland at 9 a.m. England vs. Argentina at 3 p.m.

6/19 – Japan vs. England at 3 p.m. Argentina vs. Scotland at 3 p.m.



