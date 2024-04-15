Inter Miami Front Three All Score in Victory Over SKC

Share Facebook

Twitter

Inter Miami went on the road to Arrowhead Stadium to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday and won 3-2. The win brought all three points back home. Although SKC scored first, Lionel Messi‘s genius brought them level. The Herons would win thanks to a defensive error by Jake Davis with 20 minutes left, but Miami’s Jordi Alba suffered a concerning non-contact injury that may leave him out for quite some time.

3️⃣ goals = 3️⃣ points on the road. pic.twitter.com/J642UiszAs — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 14, 2024

All Square at the Half

SKC made the most of its opportunity and broke the deadlock in the 6′ minute. Boca Juniors loanee Marcelo Weigandt dribbled for too long and lost possession on Inter’s half. Tim Leibold stole the ball and lead his team on the counter. The German played it wide to fellow countryman Erik Thommy, who took a touch and curled it far post into the side netting.

A pin-point finish from Erik Thommy to put us ahead in the 6th minute 🎯 Tune into #SKCvMIA now on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/t4ajd0HMkT pic.twitter.com/PBMwOmcaty — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 14, 2024

It didn’t take long for the Herons to get back on track. Messi controlled the ball in the midfield. He saw Diego Gómez making a run in behind the SKC defense. The World Cup champion sent a world class pass through on goal and Gómez shot it with his first touch leveling it in the 18′ minute.

18’ I Messi asiste a Diego Gómez que no falla frente al arco. Vamos Muchachos!#SKCvMIA 1-1 pic.twitter.com/hMwtiFutet — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 14, 2024

William Agada had a great opportunity to give Sporting Kansas City the lead before the end of the first half. Thommy sent the Nigerian a pass away from his marker. The forward made a great turn giving him time to create himself a shot. Though, it was underwhelming as Drake Callender was able to make a comfortable save on the ground.

Messi Magic

The Inter Miami captain continued his four game goal streak in MLS play after scoring a goalaso in the 51′ minute. After failing to receive a pass from Luis Suárez, Gómez pressured the SKC back line to win the ball back. He forced Leibold to make a poor pass right into the path of Sergio Busquets. The La Liga legend took the space and played it back to David Ruíz, who made a one touch pass to Messi. Captain fantastically controlled it, took a touch into space and hit a scintillating strike over the keeper to put Miami in front 2-1.

50’ I 💥 Así fue el golazo de Leo Messi para darnos la ventaja tras una gran asistencia de David Ruiz. VAMOS! 👊✨. #SKCvMIA 1-2 pic.twitter.com/MEtaW4j5po — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 14, 2024

Miami could not hold onto the fragile lead for long as Kansas City leveled it seven minutes later. Dániel Sallói sent in an in swinging corner in the 58′ minute. Suárez cleared it from the near post right into the path of Thommy. The German hit a fantastic first time volley which hit the inside of the near post and bounced in earning a brace on the night.

Erik Thommy's second on the night with an absolute rocket off the deflection 👊 Tune into #SKCvMIA now on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/t4ajd0Hevl pic.twitter.com/Sc2pxUXvdQ — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 14, 2024

The Herons were not satisfied with a tie and continued to look for the game winning goal. SKC got too comfortable with the ball playing around the back as Inter pressured. Goalie Tim Melia played a pass to his right back, Jake Davis, putting him in a tough position. Diego Gómez won the ball yet again and got in behind the defense. He sent an outside of the foot pass to Suárez who tapped it in unmarked at the back post to make it 3-2. He wheeled away in celebration scoring his sixth goal in the competition and eighth of the season.

70’ I Gómez recupera el balón gracias a la presión alta y se la sirve a Suárez que no perdona💥#SKCvMIA 2-3 pic.twitter.com/EjjS9tqNr3 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 14, 2024

Alba Injured

Miami did take a major blow in the 78′ minute when left back Jordi Alba suffered a non-contact injury. It appeared to be his hamstring which can leave him out for multiple months. The Herons do have depth in the position as they subbed in Franco Negri for the Spaniard. They also have academy graduate Noah Allen, who plays his best soccer for Inter as a center back, but his normal position is at left back. The difference in quality though is immeasurable.

Up Next

Inter Miami is back home on Saturday to take on Eastern Conference opponent Nashville SC in Chase Stadium. The Herons defeated Nashville earlier in the season in the Concacaf Champions Cup 5-3 on aggregate. Miami is first in the Eastern Conference with 15 points in nine matches played while Nashville has just seven points in seven games.