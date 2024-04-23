Inter Miami Leads All-Time Series Against Nashville SC

Share Facebook

Twitter

Inter Miami was victorious over Nashville SC 3-1 on Saturday in Chase Stadium.

The Herons had a slow start, but were able to come back and take control of the game. Both teams did suffer injuries which will effect their lineups for future games.

Miami now leads the head-to-head 5-4-4 against Nashville.

Slow Start

Nashville took the early lead in the second minute after Franco Negri hit the ball into his own net. As Daniel Lovitz’s inswinging corner entered the area, no one touched it until it fell onto Negri’s lap. Since his body was facing the goal, the ball ricocheted toward the net. Drake Callender was able to get a hand on it, but could not make a save as Nashville took the 1-0 lead.

Bounce Back

Lionel Messi leveled it for Miami in the 10′ minute. Luis Suárez laid it off to the Argentinian maestro 30 yards out. Messi took the space and hit a shot inside the 18. The keeper parried it into El Pistolero’s path. His shot deflected off the defender back to Messi, who made the most out of the golden opportunity and scored the equalizer.

IT JUST HAD TO BE HIM 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/g8T9LmBp2k — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 20, 2024

Inter should have taken the lead in the 37′ minute. Nashville made a terrible mistake giving Diego Gómez the ball as the team tried to play out of the back. The Paraguayan winger sent in a cross to Suárez who hit the ball right to the defender on the line who sent it out for a corner kick.

Messi hit an inswinging corner and found Sergio Busquets at the first post. The CDM headed it into the net to score his first goal for Miami, putting Inter up 2-1 in the 39′ minute. After the celebrations were over, Gómez had to be stretchered off after picking up a high-grade ankle sprain on the previous play. Leonardo Afonso replaced him.

Llegó el primer gol de Busi 🤩💗 pic.twitter.com/hM9441y1rO — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 21, 2024

Game to Bed

Nashville had its own injury problem in the second half. In the 51′ minute, Lukas MacNaughton had to be subbed off after getting hurt after tackling Suárez. To add insult to injury, MacNaughton picked up a yellow card for his challenge and had to be stretchered off. Jack Maher took his place.

There would be some chances in the second half, but the biggest came in the 78′ minute. Franco Negri had the ball 25 yards out. He sent in a pass behind the defense to Leo Afonso. The Brazilian was trampled in the box by Nashville defender Josh Bauer to give the referee no choice but to call a penalty. Messi stepped up, sent the keeper the wrong way and scored to make it 3-1 in the 80′ minute.

Nuestro diez no falla desde el punto penal 🎯💥 pic.twitter.com/pPSgQEwQee — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 21, 2024

Miami youngster Benjamín Cremaschi did make a cameo in the 88′ minute coming on for Suárez. The Argentinian-American is making his way back into the team after suffering from a sports hernia late in the preseason. With Gómez out for approximately six weeks, he will have to step up his recovery to help his team.

Up Next

The Herons are on the road to face the New England Revolution on Saturday. While Inter Miami sits atop the Eastern Conference and the Supporters Shield standings, New England is last in the East with four points in eight matches.