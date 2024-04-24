What’s on the Line for Wednesday’s Merseyside Derby

Share Facebook

On Wednesday, Everton FC will host Liverpool FC for an electric Merseyside Derby with so much on the line. The Reds desperately need all three points as the club tries to win the Premier League before head coach Jürgen Klopp leaves. The Toffees on the other hand look for a boost to help themselves in the relegation battle.

Last Time Out

Both teams faced off for the first time this season back in October when Liverpool beat Everton at home 2-0. Although it seems like a comfortable score line, the Reds didn’t break the deadlock until the 75th minute when Mohamed Salah scored a penalty.

The Toffees were down to 10 men early when Ashley Young picked up his second yellow card of the match in the 37th minute. They stayed back all game, but a costly hand ball in the box handed Liverpool the win. Salah bagged a brace in the 97th minute on a counter attack.

The Egyptian King strikes a brace against the Blues 👑 Salah's double was enough to see past Everton in the reverse fixture earlier this season 👊 #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/B6ibSZDigC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2024

Recent History

Everton has struggled against Liverpool. The club hasn’t beaten their Merseyside rivals at home in the Premier League in the last 12 games. They also haven’t been able to score on the Reds the last four games. Liverpool have just one loss against Everton in the last 26 matches.

The Reds

Liverpool was knocked out of the Europa League after losing to Atalanta 3-1 on aggregate. After winning the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, the only trophy the club can add to its collection is the Premier League.

Currently, Arsenal is in first place with 77 points. The Reds are close behind with 74 points and a game in hand. Manchester City though has 73 points with two games in hand. If the Blues win both games, they will be on top two points clear.

The Evertonians

Everton faced one of the worst starts of the campaign as they were deducted eight points due to financial fair play violations. Starting with negative points is never good, but the Toffees have done well winning 10 games and drawing eight. If they didn’t face that deduction, Everton would sit in 14th place, 13 points away from No. 18 Luton Town.

Coverage

You can catch the game at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on Peacock.