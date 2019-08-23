Santa Fe Volleyball Hosts Santa Fe/Campus USA Classic

The Santa Fe volleyball team is gearing up for their Santa Fe/ Campus USA Classic this weekend. This classic features some of the most competitive teams in the area. The Saints will host State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, Palm Beach State College and Daytona State College.

The Saints are coming off a 20-5 season, where they finished 16th in the nation. They also claimed a a Panhandle Conference championship in 2018.

However, Santa Fe has more new players than returning, so these girls will have to work hard to make it back to where they were last season. The Saints’ schedule this year will be just as challenging as last’s. Two of the regions’ nationally ranked teams have also been added to this years schedule.

Weekend Matches

The Santa Fe/ Campus USA Classic kicks off tonight with Daytona State College vs Palm Beach State College. Start time for this match is set for 5 p.m. Right after the first match, Santa Fe will take on State College of Florida at 7 p.m.

The classic continues with a full day Saturday featuring matches almost every two hours. The first match of the day will be Palm Beach College vs Santa Fe College at 10 a.m. This match will be followed by Daytona State College vs State College of Florida at noon.

At 2:30 pm, Palm Beach State College and State College of Florida will face off. Then, the Saints will return to take on Daytona State College in the final match of the classic at 4:30.

Saints’ First Match

The Saints were able to win their first match of the season 3-2 by forcing Lake-Sumter State College into a fifth set. Santa Fe volleyball won the first set, but had to play catch up late as they dropped the next two sets.

Maddie Sheffield and Zoey Chilcote helped propel Santa Fe to this victory. Sheffield ended the night with 22 kills. Chilcote added 11 kills on a .435 hitting percentage and had five blocks.