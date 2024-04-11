Santa Fe College Baseball Downs Florida State College-Jacksonville

Share Facebook

The Santa Fe College Saints baseball team defeated Florida State College at Jacksonville, 9-4, on Tuesday.

Strong Start

The Saints (24-17) started strong by going five innings without allowing the Blue Wave to secure a run. The frustrated the Blue Wave batters by not allowing a player to make it to second base.

Santa Fe starting pitcher Macklin Miller allowed no runs in the first two innings before being relieved by Travis Mabin, who did the same in the following two.

Dominating Sixth Inning

Florida State College managed to score runs in the top of the sixth with Saints pitcher Marchelop Biondi on the mound. He was shortly replaced by Kristoffer Blanks after giving up a run. After allowing the Blue Wave to tie the game 3-3 in the sixth, the Saints came out swinging and answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning.

Corey Filley’s RBI double was followed by a Zach Dejesus home run as the Saints pulled to an 8-3 lead.

BJ Graham led SFC with four hits.

Up Next

Santa Fe will face State College of Florida at 5 p.m. Friday in Sarasota to start the series, then again Sunday for a doubleheader at Santa Fe.