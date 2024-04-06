Santa Fe College Baseball Falls In Game 1 Of Conference Series

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Southwestern State College pulled out the win against Santa Fe College 16-10 in Game 1 of their three-game baseball series Thursday.

Up-and-Down Inning

It was a rocky first start for the Saints (22-16) in the top of the first. Nick Staszak started on the mound, but shortly was replaced with Matthew Jenkins after walking two batters and allowing one run. Jenkins closed out the inning by escaping a bases-loaded jam.

The Saints bats looked hot coming out in their half of the first with a double by Drake Harman. A homer blast to center field from Javier Soto gave the Saints a 2-1 lead.

Buccaneers Baller Batting Game

The 2-1 lead in the first was the last one the Saints had. Florida Southwestern (27-13) started the second inning with walks and hits coming from everyone in the lineup. A double by Mathew Shumate drove in three runs to give the Bucs a 7-2 lead. They closed out the inning by scoring two more runs and holding the Saints to nothing for a 9-2 going into the third.

Third-Inning Hope

The Saints came out strong in the third with a double by AJ Barrios. With two men on, Cory Filley hit a clutch double to drive in two runs for the Saints.

BJ Graham and Griffin Sorrow then both hit RBI singles that helped cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 9-6 going into the fourth.

Saints Pitching Struggles

Santa Fe struggled on the mound, making seven pitching changes. The Saints had 11 errors, 15 walks and five strikeouts. They allowed 11 hits and four home runs.

Fast Start, Slow End

Both teams played hard, but the runs were pouring in in the first couple innings. A combined 15 runs were scored in the first three innings out of the total 26.

Up Next

The Saints with travel to Fort Myers to continue the series with Florida Southwestern State on Saturday. The doubleheader starts at noon.