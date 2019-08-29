Eastside Football Looks to Bounce Back versus Bishop Moore

The Eastside Rams take on the Bishop Moore Hornets on Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

Each team enters into this match-up with zero wins and one loss. The first win of the season is the coveted prize of this Thursday night battle.

Eastside enters the game ranked 160th in the state, while Bishop Moore ranks 75th.

Crushing Defeat

For Eastside, this game comes after a devastating loss to Buchholtz on Friday, 21-20. Not only was the loss to a city rival, but the loss came in the last play of the game off of a missed PAT. Eastside coach Cedderick Daniels called into Sportscene with Steve Russell on Wednesday, August 28 to discuss the loss.

Nonetheless, a player to watch is Eastside quarterback and Florida Gator commit Anthony Richardson. According to Daniels, Richardson went 14-18 on his passes against Buchholtz and is only looking to improve upon that mark. He sits as a 4 star recruit, and the number 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

Recently, Richardson has been in the national spotlight. Alachua County Public Schools approved Netflix to film Richardson’s season for their series, “QB1”.

Tough to Scout

Coming into this game, Eastside already has their work cut out for them. Bishop Moore runs a “Wing-T” offense, which relies heavily on the run game.

Coach Daniels talked a bit about what it’s like preparing for Bishop Moore’s offense.

Keeping the Hornets’ offense to long yardage situations plays into Eastside’s favor, according to Daniels. The Rams look to dare Bishop Moore to throw the ball if they want to win.

Additionally, scouting the defensive side of the ball seems just as daunting for Eastside due to the fact that the Hornets run a few different defenses.

Preview

There are many deciding factors to this match-up. How Eastside’s defense contains the Hornet’s “Wing-T” attack will dictate the tempo of the game. Bishop Moore’s running game will try to drain time off of the clock. Another factor will be how well the Hornets can contain Eastside quarterback Anthony Richardson. His play at quarterback can completely change the course of the game.

Kickoff at Citizens Field is at 7 p.m.