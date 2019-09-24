Tampa Bay Rays Trying to Hold Wildcard Spot

After Monday’s victory over the Red Sox, the Rays currently hold the second Wild Card spot in AL.

Comeback Win Keeps Them In Front

The Rays could not get anything going against the Red Sox in the first three innings. Down four heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Rays took control of the game. Scoring six times off three home runs put them back in front for the rest of the game.

Ji-Man Choi got things rolling with his homer while they had two runners on base. Shortly after, Brandon Lowe hit a home run to tie the game. The last score came at the hands of Willy Adames, who hit a two-run shot to take the lead and put the Rays up 6-4.

Tampa Bay would eventually score one more run in the sixth inning to reach the final score of 7-4.

Where They Stand Now

With a 93-64 record, the Rays are clinging to the second Wildcard spot with the Cleveland Indians right behind them with a 92-64 record. The Oakland Athletics are in the first Wildcard spot with a 94-62 record. However, the A’s have a relatively easy closing schedule, so it is unlikely that they fall out of position during this last week of play.

The Rays have a tough test tonight, as they have to deal with the Yankees, who have one of the most potent offenses and will be a challenge for the Rays defense. The Rays’ rotation of pitchers is one advantage they have over the Yankees. The team will need solid outings over the next two days from them.

Final Stretch

Five games remain, and with only a half game lead over the Cleveland Indians, the Rays have to finish the season strong. That won’t be easy with the next two games being against the number one team in the AL East, the Yankees.

Following that series, the Rays will have a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are currently 64-93 and fourth in the AL East. It’s important for the Rays to end on a high note due to the Indians’ remaining schedule.

Cleveland still has six games remaining. They begin a three-game series tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

If the Rays struggle against the Yankees, the Indians could leap over them into the final Wild Card spot before the last three games.