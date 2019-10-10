Clemson Prepares for ACC Opponent

The Clemson Tigers are preparing to take on ACC opponent Florida State on Saturday. The undefeated Tigers are currently a 27 point favorite over the 3-2 Seminoles. They have won the past four games in the series, including a 59-10 rout in Tallahassee last season.

Clemson

Dabo Swinney’s Tigers are coming off a bye week. They barely squeaked by ACC opponent North Carolina on Sept. 28. Clemson stopped a late two-point conversion and held on to beat the Tar Heels 21-20.

Many questioned whether the Tigers would be able to replace last year’s All-American defensive group. Clemson currently leads the ACC in total defense and third in sacks. They’ve definitely showed up when the team has needed them, especially in the last few minutes of the UNC game.

Clemson will, without a doubt, be the toughest competition that FSU has or will face this season. According to Swinney, though, the Seminoles are “easily the most talented team” that they have played. Swinney believes that his team has a challenge ahead of them and that the Seminoles are better than their record states.

FSU

The Seminoles, too, are coming off a bye week. Prior to the week off, Florida State got wins against two ACC opponents, Louisville and NC State.

There has been some quarterback uncertainty in Tallahassee over the past couple weeks. However, Head coach Willie Taggart announced yesterday that he plans on playing both quarterbacks in Death Valley this weekend.

The Noles will head to Clemson planning on playing two QBs. @Tim_Linafelt 📝https://t.co/pqIba96LQK — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 9, 2019

Starter James Blackman has been sidelined since the team’s win over Louisville on Sept. 21. Blackman suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Louisville game.

Senior transfer Alex Hornibrook has been taking the snaps for the Seminoles. Both Blackman and Hornibrook understand the Noles’ offense, according to Taggart, and FSU is confident in both quarterbacks’ abilities.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.