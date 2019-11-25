Monday Night Football Preview: Ravens v. Rams

As the hottest commodity in the NFL, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens bring the ultimate challenge to any team. The upside however, is the Los Angeles Rams get host them on their turf in the Coliseum under the lights and attention of Monday Night Football.

Coming in at 6-4, the Rams are holding on to their playoffs hopes in the NFC. But, the team can only sustain a few more defeats if they want to keep their hopes alive. With one of the most effective defenses in the league, the Rams can halt Jackson’s offensive magic.

Conversely, the Ravens come in to tonight’s game at 8-2 on the season and have the whole country buzzing with excitement over their electric quarterback. Baltimore flaunts a six game winning streak coming into tonight’s matchup. The team hasn’t lost since the end of September when they lost to Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

On the series, the Raven have the 4-2 lead and have a won three in a row with the latest game coming in 2015.

Rams Return:

Star receiver Brandin Cooks will return back to the field tonight for the Rams. Cooks has been sidelined the past two games after suffering his second concussion of the season. He is the team’s sure fire target and a favorite deep threat for quarterback Jared Goff. The struggles in the passing game for Goff and the rest of the receiving core the past two games will hopefully be alleviated with the return of their leader in Cooks.

Cooks’ said he is thankful for his team looking out for his best interest and making sure he is comfortable going back onto to the field. In addition, the receiver said that he absolutely did not think about stepping away from the game and is jut thankful for a great team around him.

Rumors Fly:

Among all the hype and attention on the Raven’s success, much attention is on Lamar Jackson’s MVP candidacy and Pro Bowl consideration. However, the dazzling signal caller has other goals in mind.

“Yes, I have seen it. I am not really worried about the Pro-Bowl vote. I am trying to win games. I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl,” Jackson said.

Jackson claims that those rumors and hype are not too important right now. Hs stellar performances from week to week and maybe even in tonight’s game only further

Defense That Can Dominate:

