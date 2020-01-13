LSU Ready For National Title

If you had told LSU quarterback Joe Burrow prior to the season that LSU would be competing for a national championship, he probably would have believed you. After all, Burrow claims to have seen LSU’s title run coming.

Indeed, it has been a championship-caliber season for Burrow and the Tigers. The team hasn’t lost a single game and Burrow climbed leaderboards en route to a Heisman trophy.

For LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, Burrow’s success is no surprise.

Ed Orgeron: "I've never been around a player like Joe (Burrow)." He's a perfectionist who hardly says "things are fine" when Orgeron asks how he's doing. #LSU — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 12, 2020

One trait that Orgeron especially loves from the graduate transfer quarterback: His toughness.

If Burrow is to lead his team to victory tonight, he will have to survive a Clemson defense that is tied for eighth in the nation in sacks and tied for third in tackles for loss.

Nonetheless, Burrow is not phased by the challenge.

Orgeron echoes Burrow’s sentiments in part due to LSU’s recent history under the national spotlight.

What to Watch For

Tonight mark’s the first time in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff that a No. 1 or a No. 3 seed will win the title. In the previous seasons, only a No. 2 or No. 4 seed has been crowned the champion.

The game will feature many award-winners, but only one of them will be in a Clemson uniform. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons won the Butkus Award for the nation’s best linebacker, while Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron join wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, safety Grant Delpit and assistant coach Joe Brady as award winners for the 2019 season.

This will be Joe Burrow’s final game in an LSU uniform. However, numerous other players on both teams have yet to declare for the NFL Draft. The likely reason is that they are waiting until after the championship game.

How to Watch

Monday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN or tune into ESPN 98.1 FM 850 AM WRUF.