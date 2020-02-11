Mets look to improve for upcoming 2020 season during Spring Training

With the MLB season starting back-up soon, the New York Mets are in good spirits and hoping for a successful upcoming 2020 season. Spring Training is just the beginning.

Improvement at all costs

The Mets have made adjustments to their roster by parting ways with their longest-tenured player, Juan Lagares. The Dominican spent five years in New York and is now headed to the West Coast to play for the San Diego Padres.

The New York Mets kick off Spring Training in Port St. Lucia, Florida. New York came third in the NL East last season and are looking to improve their 86-76 record even if it means further trading.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen looks to increase the depth of their roster.

“It’s going to be good,” catcher Wilson Ramos said. “Those guys throw the ball good. They’ve got good talent. I know last year was a bit of a struggle, but I’m 100 percent sure those guys worked really hard this offseason to come back healthy and strong.”

New York Mets Spring Training

Pitchers and catchers will report to the first workout of Spring Training on Feb. 12.

Mets’ Pitcher Jeurys Familia looks to up his game as he heads into pre-season with one goal on his mind, to lose weight and get in better shape. On the offseason, Familia went on a diet in order to be at the top of his game, shape-wise. He dropped 40 pounds — 270 to 230 — within four months. Familia held a 5.70 ERA — the highest mark of his career — In 66 games last season.

The Mets’ main catcher for the season will most likely be Wilson Ramos who they have committed to during their offseason.

On Feb. 15, positions players report, and on Feb. 17, squads will have their first workout. After that, pure baseball beginning Feb. 22.

Former Gators in Spring Training

Former Gator Pete Alonso is coming back from an incredible first season where he hit 53 home runs. As a rookie, he broke the single-season home run record. And to add more to his debut season statement, Alonso was awarded NL Rookie of the Year hitting 120 RBI’s.

Another former Florida Gator, Tim Tebow, enters his fourth Spring Training with the Mets. Tebow enters pre-season hitting .223 with 18 homers, 107 RBI and 107 runs in 287 minor league games for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

Tim Tebow 'Won't Give Up On' Baseball Dreams Entering Mets Spring Training #NYM https://t.co/8xPL9qkaUf pic.twitter.com/fTxykDnTSD — Mets Report (@mets_fanly) February 11, 2020

The first pitch of the preseason for the Mets will be on Feb. 22 when they meet the Miami Marlins at Clover Park.