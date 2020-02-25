Cavaliers Make History in Comeback Win Over Heat 125-119

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled severely during the NBA regular season. Cleveland has lost seven of their last 10 games and hold the worst record in the Eastern Conference sitting at 16-31. Despite their struggle, during Monday night’s match up with the Miami Heat they stunned in a comeback victory to defeat the Heat 125-119.

The @cavs overcome a 19-point deficit entering the 4th quarter to stun the Heat. It matches the largest deficit overcome entering the 4th quarter in Cavaliers franchise history. pic.twitter.com/DJWV64pgWN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2020

After playing catch up for 36 minutes, the Cavaliers overcame a 19 point deficit in the fourth quarter to match the largest deficit overcame in the fourth quarter in Cavaliers franchise history. Cleveland outscored Miami 31-12 in the fourth and forced overtime where they outscored the Heat 14-8.

Cavs Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. Scores a Career-High 30 Points

It was a career night for Cleveland’s rookie Kevin Porter Jr. who dropped 30 points. Porter Jr. also added eight boards and three assists to his stat line. Although he led the way for the Cavs, the offense was fairly well spread out. Veterans Kevin Love (17), Andre Drummond (13) , Tristan Thompson (15) and Larry Nance Jr. (16) all scored in double digits.

Heat’s Road Struggle Continues

With a 22 point lead late in the third quarter, it seemed as if the Heat were going to secure a road win. Instead, they continued their adversity away from American Airlines Arena in what was arguably their worse loss of the season.

Heat Big man Bam Adebayo on the game last night, “It don’t get no worse than this.”

Miami has struggled on the road with a 13-18 overall record and they are 4-11 their past 15 road games. This was also the Heat’s first overtime loss of the season, dropping them to 8-1 overall in this category.