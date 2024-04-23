Magic Drop Game 2 Of First-Round Playoffs To Cavaliers

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic trail the Cleveland Cavaliers 0-2 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after a 96-86 loss Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cleveland took Game 1, 97-83 on Saturday.

Monday’s Game 2

Early in the game, Orlando was at a disadvantage. During the first quarter, Jalen Suggs, the Magic’s third-leading scorer, went down after colliding with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell.

Jalen Suggs is in visible pain after colliding with Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/bI2HC2venW — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 22, 2024

The Cavaliers took advantage, extending its one-point lead (14-13) with a 16-5 run to close the opening quarter (30-18).

The Cavs never let go of the advantage as both sides of the court contributed to the lead. Mitchell led the Cavs with 23 points, 19 in the first half. Evan Mobley put up 17 points and Jarrett Allen followed with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Allen’s effort tied him for the second-most rebounds in a playoff game in Cavs franchise history.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero led with 21 points and Franz Wagner put up 18 points and seven rebounds.

Orlando Needs More Magic

In order to prevail in the series, the Magic need to start shooting better from the field. For Game 1, Orlando was shooting just 32.6% from the field (28 of 86), 21.6% from downtown (8 of 37) and 63.3% from the free-throw line (19 of 30). The numbers did not improve much in Game 2, when the Magic were 36.3% from the field and 25.7% on 3-pointers (9 of 35).

Orlando’s shooting trouble may be a result of Cleveland’s strong defense. The Cavs have held the Magic under 90 points in both wins.

Up Next

The teams now head to Orlando’s Kia Center for Thursday’s Game 3 and Saturday’s Game 4. Thursday’s game is the first playoff contest Orlando will host since April 21, 2019. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Florida, NBA TV).