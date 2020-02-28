Former Gator Howie Roseman Looks Ahead to New Season

Former Florida Gator Howie Roseman is looking ahead to the 2020 NFL season as the executive vice president/general manager for the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is his 21st season with Philadelphia. He was hired as the general manager in 2010. In 2017, he built a Super Bowl winning team, which earned him the 2017 NFL Executive of the Year honors. Since then the Eagles have reached the playoffs back-to-back seasons with a 9-7 record. Both playoff appearances led to a first game departure. Now, however, Roseman is looking to build a team that can compete for a Super Bowl, not just a playoff spot.

Last Season

The Eagles were able to win their division with a 9-7 record after winning their final four regular-season games against conference teams. In addition, they were the only team with a winning record in the NFC East.

Injuries at the wide receiver spot and all over their defense held the Eagles back from their full potential.

The defense was picked apart through the air with a riddled secondary. Wentz did what he could with what he had. He completed more passes to his tight ends and running backs than his rookie wide receivers. Without veteran receivers like Desean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery, their offense looked to the younger guys. Even their starting running back, Miles Sanders, was a rookie.

This may have been a blessing in disguise. Although the season did not turn out at planned, getting the younger guys some on-field action could be a huge help in the future. Whether they are thrust in from injury or the veterans are moved to a different team, they’ll have experience under their belt and will be ready to go when their number is called. Roseman explains that it is a team effort to come together and win, not just individuals.

Looking Ahead

This is all in the past now. The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and it is time to move forward. Roseman is doing what he can in the organization to keep them battling for a Super Bowl.

The draft is coming up in April and the Eagles currently have seven picks. Roseman will have to make some financial decisions and player choices this offseason that could determine their success next season. Roseman describes his loyalty to certain players as a “weakness” and said an influx of younger talent will be a priority this offseason. Aside from developing the young guys that are available, Philly lost more free agents than they gained in 2019.

The other three divisional teams are starting fresh with new head coaches. Those teams have to get accustomed to their new coaching staff, but their rosters are just about set. Unlike the Eagles, who need to make some roster decisions this off-season. As uninteresting as it was to watch the NFC East teams crawl to the finish line this past year, the 2020 teams should be worth watching.