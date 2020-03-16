Home / Jacksonville Jaguars / Jaguars Send Calais Campbell to Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell (93) reacts after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Zach Cohen March 16, 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 149 Views

We finally have some sports, sort of. With the NFL’s legal tampering underway today, teams have been dishing out deals left and right in anticipation of Wednesday’s start to free agency.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to get a head start and clear some cap space yesterday with an agreement to send defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens. In return, the Ravens will send a fifth-round pick to Jacksonville.

The deal won’t be official until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, so when it goes through, Jacksonville will save $15 million in cap space. As for Baltimore, they immediately pounced on Campbell’s contract and worked to make a new deal with the 33-year-old lineman. 

Campbell has spent the past three seasons in Jacksonville, all of which earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl. Aside from starting every game over his three-year stint, Campbell also made a major impact off the field that resulted in him being crowned the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year. He took to Twitter to say his farewell to Jacksonville later on Sunday afternoon.

He’ll join a Baltimore front line that now expects to see Matt Judon return via franchise tag. Coming off a crushing defeat at home in the playoffs, the Ravens hope to continue to build off their two-loss season.

As for Jacksonville, they now have a total of 11 draft picks, tied for the third-most in the league. Interestingly enough, this was not the first time that the fifth-round selection was traded.

Basically, the Ravens swapped a Norwegian kicker who’s played one game in his career for a five-time Pro Bowler. Hence, reactions to the trade were not too kind toward the Jaguars.

Field Yates is an NFL reporter for ESPN.

Cameron Jordan is a star defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints.

Carter Donnick is a publications intern for The Draft Network.

