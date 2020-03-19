Did Brady have falling out with Patriots?

While the world hasn’t had any sports to enjoy recently, there is one piece of sports news that’s shaking up the NFL world. On Tuesday, veteran quarterback Tom Brady announced he would not be donning a Patriots uniform in the 2020 season.

The 43-year-old will be taking his talents to a different city – sunny Tampa Bay. Brady’s announcement via Twitter was extremely thankful towards fans. But some sport analysts think he may have had a falling out with the Patriots.

Brady’s interesting departure

One analyst who thinks there may have been a falling out is Mike Florio. He’s a sportswriter, radio host and TV commentator who owns “Pro Football Talk.” On Tuesday, he noticed something in Brady’s tweets.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

In this tweet, Brady is profusely thanking the New England fans. Part of it says that his time as a Patriot “has truly been the happiest two decades [he] could have envisioned in [his] life and [he] has nothing but love and gratitude for [his] time in New England.

Patriots ‘goodbye’ to Brady

Upon Brady’s announcement that he would walk away from the organization, Patriots chairman Robert Kraft released a statement. While much of it praised Tom Brady, even calling him a “son,” there was this piece: “Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality.”

Despite how it may look on social media, Florio believes there was a falling out behind closed doors.

It’s interesting to speculate the reasons why Tom Brady left. He is arguably the best quarterback in NFL history. Brady brought New England six Super Bowls, and he himself is a three-time MVP.

But despite his major successes with the Patriots, he still decided to leave. Florio thought the timing of his announcement was also interesting.

While the sports world may never know why Brady left New England, there’s still reason to believe there could have been a falling out.

Brady’s new team

Brady will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his 21st season in the league. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brady worked out a deal that will give him $30 million a year.