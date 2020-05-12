From 2007 to 2009, Major Wright roamed the Gators’ secondary as a hard-hitting safety. The Chicago Bears drafted him in 2010, but he is remembered first for his massive hit on a receiver in the 2009 BCS National Championship game.

He can make another huge impact with his new book, Major Pain: Confessions of a Smash-Mouth Safety. Pre-orders for the book opened today.

When you're a Gator, you're more than an athlete. Shout out to @LilMade21 for writing his first book – "Major Pain: Confessions Of A Smash Mouth Safety" 💪 📖 https://t.co/2gPEKymTCy pic.twitter.com/EpZtgLNib8 — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) May 9, 2020

The story behind the book

During the end of the 2016 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut Wright. Thus began his search for a new team. Three years later and no job, he came to the realization that his football career was over.

This thought sent him into a severe depression.

“It hit me so hard, like a ton of bricks,” Wright said. “When it all sunk in… that’s when that dark space hit me.”

Major Pain is about the obstacles he faced in life and how he overcame them. Wright discussed his battle with depression and how he addressed it in his book.

Writing this book helped him out of that depression. Once the book is out, he wants to go spread an important message in regard to his book.

“I want to be able to go on tour and preach to these kids that football is only a certain percentage of your life,” Wright said. “If you educate yourself as much as you can now, the transition from football will be so much smoother to the real world.”

Seeking help from Gator greatness

During the writing process, several other former Gators helped out. For example, Ahmad Black helped recount stories from Wright’s playing days at Florida. The two won a national title with the Gators during the 2008 CFB season.

Joe Haden also played alongside the two aforementioned Gators in 2008. Wright details in his book how Haden stood by him during his transition away from football.

“We built that in college,” Wright said. “We still share that same bond and I don’t think that’s going anywhere.”

Choosing the Wright path

Wright is done with football: he is done with playing and does not want to coach. Instead, he wants to help others steer clear of depression and learn from his mistakes.

“I could definitely be a teacher to help these kids not go down the path that I went down,” Wright said. “That’s what I feel like my calling is.”