Former Florida coach Jay Bergman looks back on his time with the Gators

Coaching from 1976 to 1981 with the Gators, Jay Bergman reflects on his time overseeing the orange and blue at McKethan stadium.

Bergman’s era

In his time at Florida, Jay qualified for NCAA Regionals in 1977, 1979, and 1981. He also brought home an SEC Championship in 1981. Spending six seasons in Florida, the skipper posted an overall win-loss record of 216-113. Up until that time, it was the best multi-season record and is the second best in Florida baseball history.

“The 70s was the start of what really got that momentum going for the Gators,” – Gator skipper

Spending over half a decade with the Gators, Bergman coached several players who moved onto the Majors as well as other endeavors. In an interview with Steve Russell on Sportscene, the Gator legend shared some of the players that left their mark on Florida.

Playing the Yankees

Something unique about Bergman’s time with Florida is that he and his team took on the infamous New York Yankees. The idea of a college team playing a professional team is a rarity. During his conversation with Russell, Jay mentioned how many players still reminiscence about their hand at battling the Yankees at a spring exhibition game.

How did Florida get lights?

It is hard to imagine a time when Perry field, also known as McKethan stadium, didn’t have lights. But back in the seventies, no such light poles existed. Many games had to be played before sundown, until a certain baseball legend aided the Gators in their pursuit of field lights. After playing the Yankees, owner George Steinbrenner discussed how he could aid baseball in Florida.

“They were wooden poles, but they were lights” – Jay joked about the new bright additions to Perry Field.

Bumpy flight

During his interview with the 81 year old coach, Steve Russell shared a laugh about some of the funnier moments during their younger careers. The two were en route to an away baseball game. Flying on an old World War II aircraft, Russell and Bergman joked about the bumpiest flight of their lives.

Saying goodbye

After the abrupt end to the 2020 season, McKethan stadium is saying goodbye. Many players, coaches, and fans have enjoyed the history and beauty of the ballpark. The new stadium is nearly complete and Gator fans are excited to watch nine innings in the new arena, many reflect on their time at McKethan.