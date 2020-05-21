Brady already making an impression in Tampa

Tom Brady heading to Tampa? Many NFL fans are still shocked at the move made by Brady. Some never thought the quarterback would leave New England. Tampa also acquired Brady’s former teammate Gronkowski. The future for Tampa football is now looking bright.

Brady effect

Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, accompanied by tight end Gronk, has already increased ticket sales and merchandise revenue. The father of three has had an interesting time adjusting to his new life in Tampa. From walking into the wrong house trying to get some offensive playbook materials and the incident at the public park, the high-profile athlete has been partaking in workouts for some time.

With the 2020 NFL season still weeks away, the six-time Superbowl Champion is already making a difference for the Bucs during practice. He has had the playbook for two months but is making the most of it.

Despite the 42-year-old’s prestige, his new teammates were surprised by just how down to earth the household name is. On and off the field, the new Buccaneer makes an effort to know every one of his players.

The entire sports world knows who Tom Brady is and everyone will have an opinion on him. His Tampa team is excited to have him lead the offense.

Teeing off

While his offensive football skills are legendary, how good is his golf game? Playing alongside Phil Mickelson, the 42-year-old takes on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

“He basically played nine holes like a tour pro — hitting his drives 300 yards, hitting his seven iron like 180 (yards) and making putts. He literally played those nine holes like a tour pro. I was like, ‘Oh my God. This guy is incredible, ” – James Discroll, who currently plays on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Match: Champions for Charity tees off on May 24 in Hobe Sound, Florida. The matchup is a few days out and the trash-talking between Manning and Brady has started. Both quarterback legends are eager to see who comes out victorious in this charitable match.