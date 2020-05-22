Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson have all battled on Sundays at one point or another in their careers. Now, the four athletes will be battle again for charity.

Peyton Manning will be teaming up with Tiger Woods, and Tom Brady will be paired with Phil Mickelson in a charity golf match at Medalist Golf Club on TNT.

These rivalries are decades deep. 🍿 Tiger/Peyton vs. Phil/Brady 🍿#CapitalOnesTheMatch is this Sunday at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/RUQ4vtXJhe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020

The rivalry

The cool thing about this match is that it pits two groups of rivals against each other, and the competitive side will come out in all four guys.

Brady and Manning have met on the football field 17 times, with Brady holding the edge 11-6. However, Manning holds the edge in the playoffs, winning three out of five.

For Phil and Tiger, they have played in the same grouping 37 times on the PGA Tour. In those rounds, Woods has outshot Mickelson 18 times, while Phil has outshot Tiger 15 times.

Charitable Donations

Tiger and Phil played a similar type of match in 2018 in Las Vegas, where Phil beat Tiger on extra holes to win $9 million.

However, this match will be for charity. According to cbssports.com, WarnerMedia and the golfers will collectively make a charitable donation of $10 million to benefit entities such as Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the ALL IN Challenge (an initiative provides food to those in need).

More money will also be raised during the actual event as viewers donate and will have the ability to enter live raffles featuring experiences with all four men at a later date. Mickelson talked about the match on the Dan Patrick Show.

Match Rules

The rules are a little confusing. Since Manning and Brady are not professional golfers, they will be given one stroke on holes No. 3, 6 and 8. Additionally, hole No. 5 will be a “one-club” hole. This means that each man can only use one club for every shot. For example, if Manning uses a 5 iron, he will have to tee off and putt with that club.

On the back 9, the teammates will have to alternate shots. That means that everyone will tee off, but then the teammates will alternate shots until they hole out.

The Course

Medalist Golf club is located in Hobe Sound, Florida. The exclusive club calls many professionals members, including Tiger Woods.

Mickelson is not worried about home-course advantage for Woods. In fact, he is excited about the challenge.

“I can’t wait to go to Tiger’s place and take him down,” Mickelson told Golfweek. “Tiger thinks he has a huge advantage playing there because he was insistent that this event is played on his home course despite everyone else wanting to play it elsewhere. That’s fine. We’ll take it to him and Peyton. There will be no excuses. It’s his home course, but Tom and I are going to go down there and put it to them, and we’ll make it that every time Tiger shows up at his home course, he’ll have a bad memory.”

Woods and Manning odds are currently sitting at -190. Mickelson and Brady are +170.