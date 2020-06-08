NFL makes statement on Black Lives Matter Movement

The NFL tweeted a video of Roger Goodell speaking about Black Lives Matter on Friday. In the video, Goodell explains that the NFL was wrong to not listen to players earlier. He said in the statement that the NFL will now encourage peaceful protests.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said Roger Goodell didn’t consult with the owners before send this tweet.

NFL players reaction to the statement

After the NFL made a statement on Friday, several NFL players responded. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints linebacker, said admitting when you’re wrong and correcting your mistake is a big part of leadership.

Also, Larry Fitzgerald and Von Miller put out statements calling for change and unity.

Media reaction

ESPN’s Dominique Foxworth spoke about what he thinks Roger Goodell should do to address systematic racism in the NFL.

Also, Foxworth talked about how the statement made by Goodell is nice, but it’s not going to matter until the NFL actually makes change.

ESPN NFL insider Louis Riddick said that black quarterbacks can have a lot of influence on this subject. He wants them to be the ones to get the owners to listen.

Will there be protesting this season?

Players kneeling during the national anthem is being discussed again. Adrian Peterson said he will be kneeling this season, and he expect several teammates to join.

As stated earlier, Roger Goodell is now on board with peaceful protests from players.

Dan Graziano said he also expects players to kneel. Also, Graziano talked about how the will league handle it this time.

Now that Goodell has made a statement, the media is looking for the owners to break their silence. Louis Riddick wants the owners to make a statement, and take a side on this issue.

All sounds comes courtesy of abcnewscall.com.