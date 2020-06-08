Home / Baseball / Will there be baseball this year?
May 21, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; A detailed view of Major League Baseball baseballs baring the signature of Robert Manfred Jr. before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Will there be baseball this year?

Chase Anschultz June 8, 2020 Baseball, MLB 61 Views

There is growing concern that there won’t be a baseball season this year. The owners and the players have been going a back and forth for months, and can’t seem to agree.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan laid out the doomsday scenario for Major League Baseball.

Even though it’s highly unlikely, each passing day without a deal means there is a better chance the season doesn’t happen.

What the current offer is

The MLB Player’s Union is known for being very strong. From the beginning, the Players listed their demands, and haven’t wavered. However, recently, the owners have gotten closer to the demands of the Players.

The Players don’t seem to like this offer either.

Fan reaction to no baseball

As the negotiations continue, more and more fans are becoming impatient. ESPN’s Buster Olney said the reaction from fans is mostly indifference.

Because of this battle over money, MLB fans are checking out. Now, the pressure is on both the Players and the owners to get a deal done very soon.

Baseball’s biggest fear

The biggest for Major League Baseball is the season starting up, and then stopping again. The owners are worried about a second wave of COVID-19. The fear is the season starts, but will be shut down because of a positive test before the playoffs can begin.

Probably the biggest money maker for the MLB is the playoffs, so that would be a huge hit to revenue is they get canceled.

Overall, The MLB doesn’t want to concede too much to the Players in case the playoffs are canceled. The Players think they have all the leverage. It will be interesting to see who caves first.

Also, the MLB said that they players will have until Wednesday to respond to the offer the owners presented.

 

All sound comes courtesy of abcnewscall.com

Tags

About Chase Anschultz

Check Also

MLB stadium

MLB players offer new proposal for a return to baseball in 2020

First, the MLB offered up its proposal for the 2020 season. Then, the players fired …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties