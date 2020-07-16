Florida women’s soccer pushes season to September

The Florida women’s soccer season is set to start September fourth, with preseason kicking off in August. There is no doubt that sports will look different this year, for everyone. But Florida coach Becky Burleigh spoke with Steve Russell on Sportscene to share the impacts on her team and outlook on the season.

New mindset

While it’s difficult to practice, Burleigh and her team are finding ways to do so. Last year, Florida women’s soccer went 11-9-1. Many players are returning, and new faces are transferring in. The Gators acquired transfer Ansley Frazier from UMass. She led the Atlantic 10 with 12 assists. Another new addition is Shaye Seyffart. Shaye previously played for Villanova.

Head coach Burleigh understands that practices are how a team builds unity. The more they work together in practice, the better they perform during every game. With the new rules of social distancing and group practices, the team is missing the time to work together. Now, the girls practice specifically with their age group.

Hopefully, once August approaches, the team can practice as one unit. For right now, it is separate practices, plenty of passing drills and workouts.

Burleigh is ready

Burleigh has been pleased with how her team is handling all the new regulations and accommodations. She, like many others, prioritize the safety of her team over anything else. But with change comes challenges.

“Social distancing and sports just don’t really go together, ” – Coach Burleigh

The first game os the 2020 season is set for September fourth versus Gator enemy, the Seminoles. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and at home.