Jon Rahm wins the Memorial

Jon Rahm won the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday. Rahm finished three strokes ahead of Ryan Palmer, who finished second on the leaderboard. Rahm finished four strokes ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick, who fished third.

Jon Rahm on accidentally moving his ball

Rahm was able to chip in for birdie on hole 16. However, the review of the shot showed the ball moving slightly. The rules officials assigned a two-stroke penalty to the shot, and Rahm’s 2 on the par 3 turned into a 4.

He was interviewed right after his round, and the question about whether his ball moved seemed to surprise him.

Jon Rahm was assessed a two-stroke penalty for a violation of Rule 9.4 after a ball at rest moved. His score on the par-3 16th has been adjusted from a 2 to a 4. pic.twitter.com/HWbIN2woTr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 20, 2020

After the tournament, Rahm commented on whether he knew the ball moved.

He also said that his shot on 16 is now bittersweet because it was one of the best shots of his career, but it now has the stain of a two-shot penalty.

Even with the two penalty strokes, Rahm was able to win the tournament.

Rahm’s career

With the win on Sunday, Rahm moves to number one in the Official World Golf Rankings. Previously, Rory Mcllroy was number one. Also, Sunday’s win was his fourth career PGA Tour victory.

Looking ahead to future PGA Tour events

Next Thursday, the PGA Tour will be in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open. Then, a week later, the PGA Tour will have two separate tournaments going on at the same time.

It will be the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on July 30-Aug. 2. Also, July 30-Aug. 2 is the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada.

Finally, the first major of the year will be the PGA Championship in TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The tournament will be held Aug. 6-9.

