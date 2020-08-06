ACC Releases New Schedules

The ACC announced its updated schedules for 2020. All schedules include ten conference games plus one nonconference game. Other conferences, like the SEC, opted for conference-only schedules.

In addition, Notre Dame is fully included in the ACC’s plan for this season. For this season, Notre Dame can play in the ACC Championship as well.

The schedule gives each school an open week (bye week). Ideally, games would be made up, if needed, during these weeks.

Notable Games

Of course, this set up changes Florida State’s plans for the end of the season. In a normal year, they would finish off the season against the Florida Gators. Let alone is the season ending later, they will have a different Thanksgiving weekend opponent as well. Over that weekend, FSU plays Virginia before playing Duke to end the season.

Louisville and Georgia Tech also have new last-week-of-the-season opponents. Instead of Kentucky, Louisville plays Wake Forrest and Georgia Tech plays NC State.

Even intraconference rivalry week games, will not be the last week of the season. For example, Virginia-Virginia Tech will be played in week two.

The most common nonconference opponent is Liberty. Liberty, an independent school, needs to fill its schedule. Three ACC schools are scheduled to play Liberty in 2020. Liberty had two ACC teams on last year’s schedule as well.