Gators Starts Practice; SEC To Release Schedule

Fall camp is underway for Florida Gators football. Normally, the team would be a few weeks in, but COVID-19 said otherwise. Regardless, the Gators enter camp with high expectations despite key departures.

The Gators saw these key departures after 2019:

Van Jefferson

Lamical Perine

Josh Hammond

CJ Henderson

Freddie Swain

Tyrie Cleveland

Fortunately, the Gators have the depth to make up for some of these departures. At running back, expect Kadarius Toney, Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Lorenzo Lingard to see time on the field.

No Gators running back had insane numbers last season. But the Gators went with a heavier passing game last season and Toney was injured for much of the season. In 2018, Florida averaged 213.3 rushing yards per game and 213.5 passing yards per game. Almost identical numbers. However, in 2019, the passing yards per game jumped up to 300.8, while rushing yards per game dipped to 130.

A healthy Toney and Davis could see the Gators utilizing more of a run game this season, assuming QB Kyle Trask doesn’t take another step.

Florida has some cornerback recruits coming that could potentially fill Henderson’s spot. And while it doesn’t help them this year, the true successor, Jason Marshall Jr., is on the way in 2021.

Despite the departures, Kyle Trask will still have weapons to throw to. Wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Jacob Copeland and Tight End Kyle Pitts should be Trask’s primary targets to start the season.

SEC Schedule To Be Released

The Southeastern Conference will release its official schedule this evening on the SEC Network. Week 1 will be announced on the Paul Finebaum Show at 3 p.m. while the entire schedule will be released later in the evening.

The opponents have already been announced. The Florida Gators will play the following teams this season: