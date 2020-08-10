Home / Feature Sports News / Gators Gain Highest-Rated Recruit

Gators Gain Highest-Rated Recruit

Harrison Smajovits August 10, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Football 34 Views

The 2021 recruiting class for Florida Gators football received a big boost. On Sunday, they gained five-star cornerback Jason Marshall. According to CBS Sports, Marshall chose Florida over Alabama, Miami, LSU and Oregan. He is the highest-rated recruit of his class. 

Marshall said the relationships he built with Florida’s staff helped make his decision.

“They really just kept it real with me since they offered me my sophomore year and since then I grew relationships with coach [Dan] Mullen, coach [Brian] Johnson, and coach [Torrian] Gray,” Marshall told 24/7 Sports.

The Gators had been pursuing Marshall hard since his sophomore year of high school. Marshall played for Palmetto High School in Miami, Florida. During his junior season, Marshall had three solo tackles and a pick-six in six games played for the Palmetto Panthers.

Marshall said he could see some early playing time at Florida, and he said he thinks he fits the defensive scheme well.

“They have said that to me and that it’s possible that I can come in and have early playing time,” Marshall said to 24/7 Sports. “I think I can fit their defense because of the techniques they play and the style of the defense.”

The Gators landed their first five-star recruit after losing out on Marshall’s teammate, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor. While Taylor chose to play for the hometown Miami Hurricanes, Marshall is heading to Gainesville.

Marshall is the second-highest rated cornerback in the country. He is the seventh-best player coming out of the state of Florida and the 29th player overall in the nation. Marshall will add to an already strong Gators defense. He will likely be the man who ultimately fills the void left by the departure of cornerback CJ Henderson when he arrives.

At this time, the Florida Gators are ranked fourth in the SEC for the 2021 recruiting class. They are ninth in the nation overall. In the SEC, they sit behind Alabama, Tennessee and LSU.

About Harrison Smajovits

Harrison is a sports coordinator at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. He served as a beat writer for Florida Gators football in 2019 and contributes to WRUF's Trending Now segments. Harrison has been a content writer for WRUF since Jan. 2019.

