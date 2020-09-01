Todd Grantham talks player progression and improvements

Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham addressed his thoughts on many star players and the progression of the new players yesterday in his press conference.

Brenton Cox

Grantham was asked multiple times about Georgia transfer Brenton Cox. Grantham mentioned Cox and Moon as two guys who could step up and flourish to replace the loss of Greenard.

When asked about what the new D-Lineman brings to the table, Grantham said, “The thing I love about Brenton is he loves to play ball, he’s a really hard worker in practice.”

He also said Cox developed some fundamentals necessary to transform himself into the kind of player he wants to be.

Overall, Grantham said he is pleased with Cox’s work ethic, his demeanor and he is glad he is on the team.

Replacing David Reese II

When asked about how he plans to replace David Reese II, who was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Grantham noted that it is “a situation you’ve really got to work at.”

The DC stated that he has been impressed with Ventrell Miller and his leadership role. He also said he is happy with James Houston and plans on getting some young players involved.

Improving Safety Room

Todd Grantham is pleased with senior Donovan Stiner and noted Shawn Davis as “a guy who can flash too.”

Grantham is also excited about the new young players. In the scrimmage, he “got to see guys like [Rashad] Torrence and [Mordecai] McDaniel and see how they can play when the lights come on.”

He wrapped up the safeties saying, “We’re not where we need to be, but they’re certainly working in that direction.”

Gator Offense

Todd Grantham is impressed by the Gator offense.

He said, “You can tell there’s a lot of continuity on that side of the ball.”

He spoke highly of Kyle Trask saying he had an unbelievable season, and he is a hard worker.

Grantham is happy that the high-quality receivers returning are challenging the defense every day. He is excited that the offense is making his defense understand the kinds of players in this league.

Overall, Grantham seemed excited about his defense going into this new kind of season.

Audio Courtesy of the UAA