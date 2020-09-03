Kyle Pitts Gears Up for Season and 2021 NFL Draft

Florida Gators tight end, Kyle Pitts, laid no waste to his time in quarantine and the offseason.

Pitts honed in on his defensive intelligence and how to maneuver in different situations. In addition, his blocking fundamentals were a huge focus during the offseason.

“Just to get heavier and hands inside, like stepping on my in-step, the balls of my feet. Just small details of my hand placement and hat placement is something that helps at the line of scrimmage,” said Pitts.

The Florida Gators have been in Fall Camp practices since mid-August as they gear up for the unknown season ahead. Pitts explained in a press conference on Wednesday that several players are already standing out including Xzavier Henderson, Trent Whittemore and Jacob Copeland.

Pitts On Not Opting Out

Due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, many college football players opted out of the 2020 season. The opted-out list continues to grow as athletes with health issues and high NFL prospects who do not want to run the risk come forward.

Although, Pitts never considered this as an option. Pitts spoke in a press conference on Wednesday where he explained that his main focus was getting better from last year.

Prepping For The NFL

A big focus for Pitts this season is making himself attractive for the 2021 NFL Draft. Today, the NFL has seen some incredible deals for tight ends unlike ever before. Pitts explained that part of his prep for the NFL has been watching and learning from tight ends such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Pitts’ 6-foot-6 and 239-pound build combined with his performance last year has put him on the radar as a top tight end prospect. In 2019, Kyle Pitts was one of the SEC’s breakout players. He totaled 54 passes for 649 yards. It is no wonder that Pitts is looking to keep his momentum going.