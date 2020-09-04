Home / Baseball / Two Gators Battle in MLB Showdown
Gators battle in MLB
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh); Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws the ball against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Two Gators Battle in MLB Showdown

Sara Kate Dyson September 4, 2020 Baseball, Feature Sports News, Former Gators, MLB 134 Views

Florida fans will see some familiar faces Friday night when two Gators battle on the MLB mound as the White Sox take on the Royals.

Two Gator Greats

With a longtime history of dominant pitching, it is not out of the norm to see two SEC pitchers face off in the major league. This time though, the game pits two Gator greats against one another, an extremely rare occurrence.

Dane Dunning is on the mound for the White Sox, and Brady Singer gets the ball for the Royals.

Jun 20, 2015; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators pitcher Dane Dunning (3) throws against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first inning at the 2015 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Dunning wore a Gators uniform from 2014-16 before being drafted No. 29 overall by the Nationals in 2016. While at Florida, Dunning had a career record of 12-6. The right-hander also threw for 174 strikeouts and a 3.26 ERA in 163 innings.

Singer threw for the Gators from 2016-18, overlapping with Dunning for one season. The pitcher left Florida with a 23-10 record supported by a 3.22 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 282.2 innings of play.

Singer was a vital piece of the 2017 National Championship Gator team. The righty started and earned the win in game one of the final series against LSU. Singer was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, taken by the Royals.

Battle of the Rookies

The unconventional 2020 season also marked the first time we saw either Gator on the MLB stage. Dunning made his debut on Aug. 19 against the Tigers and fellow SEC alum, Casey Mize. Singer debuted on July 25 against the Indians.

Jun 26, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the LSU Tigers in the first inning in game one of the championship series of the 2017 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Since that first start, Dunning has only started and appeared in two more games for Chicago.  In his short time in the big leagues, Dunning has a 0-0 record, a 2.89 ERA and 14 strikeouts. His longest start was against the Royals on Aug. 30 and lasted five innings.

On the other hand, Singer has started and appeared in seven games for Kansas City. The young Royal currently sits at a 1-3 record with a 5.19 ERA and 31 strikeouts. Singer’s longest start stands at 5.2 innings against the Twins on Aug. 16.

https://twitter.com/Bsinger51/status/1287552836796952580

The former Florida teammates will go head-to-head Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in Kansas City.

 

