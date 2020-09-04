Checking in with former Gator Aleshia Ocasio

Former Gator softball pitcher Aleshia Ocasio joined Steve Russell on SportsScene Thursday to discuss her current role with Athlete’s Unlimited and reminisce on her days in the Swamp.

Athlete’s Unlimited

Ocasio is currently playing in the brand new professional softball league Athlete’s Unlimited. The league is devoted to increasing athletes’ exposure and features a fantasy-style system of play. Players can earn individual points at the end of each inning, for individual stats and wins.

After the collegiate level, opportunities for softball players are slim. Athlete’s Unlimited is providing college softball players with the opportunity to continue their craft.

Ocasio said she feels as if the creators of Athlete’s Unlimted are aware of this.

There’s hope for a promising future.

Despite COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the sports world, Athlete’s Unlimited began its’ inaugural season on August 29.

Ocasio, along with six other former Gator softball players, is competing in the league.

Her time as a Gator

Ocasio pitched for Florida under Tim Walton 2015-2018. She was also part of Walton’s 2015 National Championship team.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Ocasio said.

Most notably, she also set the program record for combined shutouts over her career with 25.

Other notable achievements while at Florida:

Ranks second all-time at UF in fewest walks allowed per seven innings (1.04)

Hurled the program’s first NCAA postseason seven-inning complete-game no-hitter

Puerto Rico Softball Women’s National Team, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Set the Florida single-game record for strikeouts in a seven-inning game with 17 against Florida A&M in Game 1 of the 2015 NCAA Gainesville Regional

Besides setting records and pitching strikeouts, being a student-athlete at the University of Florida gave Ocasio a support system that she will forever be grateful for.