SEC Announces 2020 Florida Volleyball and Soccer Schedule

The SEC has released both the Fall 2020 Volleyball and Soccer schedules.

Soccer

The 26th Florida Soccer season is set to begin on Saturday, September 9th on the road against Missouri. The season includes eight match ups.

We. Are. Back. The official schedule for the 2020 season has just been released and we can’t wait to get started! Story: https://t.co/ZvL22ZoPBO#GoGators pic.twitter.com/qxbCr2qa7j — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) September 9, 2020

Florida’s home opener is their match between Georgia on September 26th at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium. They will also be staying home for Alabama on October 4th, Vanderbilt on October 18th, and Tennessee on the 31st.

The team is up against three consecutive weekends of 2019 NCAA Tournament teams, including Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina.

The regular soccer season closes on November 8th against Kentucky. The teams progress to the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach and guaranteed two matches.

Volleyball

The SEC announces that the Florida Volleyball schedule includes eight match ups against four opponents, all set to be played as double headers.

The 2020 Volleyball debut will be at Auburn on Wednesday, October 21st at 8 p.m. The following day, the Gators will take on Auburn again also at 8 p.m.

The next week, Florida has its home opener at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center against the Alabama Crimson Tide for a Friday, October 30th, and Saturday, October 31st, matchup.

For the November 11th and 12th match ups, Florida is on the road to South Carolina.

The final matchup of the Fall season is a face-off between Florida and Georgia at home on November 20th and 21st.