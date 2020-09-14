Jets Stumble in Season Opener

The first week of the NFL season saw the New York Jets fall to the Buffalo Bills, 27-17.

How It Happened

Last season’s offensive woes haunted the New York Jets as they began their 2020 campaign. They went three and out on their opening drive, but a fumble caused by Marcus Maye gave the Sam Darnold-led offense another shot.

This time was no different. The Jets again went three and out. Their first two drives amassed a total of four yards, according to a recap by Democrat and Chronicle.

The Bills would put up 21 points before the Jets got on the board. A 31-yard field goal from Sam Ficken at the end of the second quarter was an optimistic ending to the first half.

The Jets scored their first touchdown with 5:10 left in the third quarter, according to ESPN. Darnold connected with wide receiver Jamison Crowder on a 69-yard touchdown pass that made the score 21-10.

A pair of field goals in the fourth quarter widened the Bills’ lead. Jets running back Josh Adams rushed into the end zone during the final drive of the game, but it would not be enough. New York traveled home with their first loss.

Notable Numbers

Two: Completions made by Darnold in the first quarter.

15: First downs over the course of the game.

4.8: yards per play

18:44: Total time of possession

Gase: “Mad at Myself” for Putting Bell Back Onto Field

Jets head coach Adam Gase said after the game he regretted allowing running back Le’Veon Bell to play after injuring his hamstring in the second quarter.

“I am mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half. That play looked bad… He got grabbed and the way he planted and torqued, it looked really bad,” Gase told reporters. “I saw him grab his hamstring and he wouldn’t come out. When we came in at halftime, I let him go back in there. I was worried about it. Eventually, I was like, ‘I can’t put you in there. We can’t take a chance of getting more hurt than you already are’.” – Quote courtesy of SI Jets Country

What’s Next

The Jets will face off against the 49ers in week two. The 49ers are also coming off a loss after falling short against the Arizona Cardinals.