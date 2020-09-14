Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gets New Safety Measures

The University Athletic Association announced updated safety measures and adjusted hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium following Saturday’s fire at the stadium.

Florida Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium appears to be on fire (via @dovescrytoo)pic.twitter.com/Qr9AF9fz49 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2020

Last Saturday, a cloud of smoke covered the scoreboard at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as first responders arrived at the scene. Others were evacuated from the stadium immediately as authorities closed Stadium Rd.

Fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is out, cause and damage being assessed. — FLORIDA (@UF) September 12, 2020

The cause of the fire was found to be not directly in contact with the stadium. First responders confirmed the source of the fire and smoke came from a maintenance tractor. Nobody was reported to be injured during the incident.

The fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was from a maintenance tractor. The fire is now out and there is no structural damage to the facility. https://t.co/SdWqxrpnld — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 12, 2020

New Sanitation Protocols Coming

Due to the rise in COVID-19 concerns, normal operating hours for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be adjusted for the upcoming football season. Safety and wellness policy will be placed at a high priority to keep visitors of the stadium safe.

The start of the maintenance marks the first of a series of periodic closures instituted to ensure the stadium is properly cleaned and sanitized during the season.

Starting Sept. 14, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be closed for its regularly scheduled pre-season maintenance and will stay closed until Sept. 18.

Following next week’s closure, normal operating hours will resume on Saturday, Sept. 19 and will continue to Sept. 30. This week includes Florida’s first football game Sept. 26 at Ole Miss.

Maintenance for next week will be on Oct. 1 and will include power washing and painting. The stadium is set to reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays following Saturday home contests.

Furthermore, the stadium will be closed to the public between UF’s home matchups with LSU (Oct. 17) and Missouri (Oct. 24).

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium’s hours will fluctuate based on the Gators’ game being played at home or away.

For the most current updates on stadium hours, please visit the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Facebook page or the stadium’s web page.