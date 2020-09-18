SEC Football Predictions with Gene Chizik

SEC Football

SEC analyst Gene Chizik, sat down with Steve Russell to talk briefly about the exceptions for this upcoming SEC football season. Gene Chizik is a former Auburn head football coach and North Carolina defensive coordinator currently works with the SEC Network.

Georgia Football

The Georgia Bulldogs comes into this upcoming football season ranked No.4 in the Top 25 AP poll, one spot ahead of the Florida Gators. The Bulldogs are coming off a 12-2 record looking to make an impact.

Although being ranked in the top five in the AP polls, Georgia has a lot of adjustments to make before and during the season.

One key component is not having quarterback Jamie Newman return to the program. Newman opted out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19 concerns leaving Georgia in a bit of a rebuilding process.

A lot of changes have happened throughout the Georgia football program during the past couple of months from adding a new offensive line coach, a brand-new offensive line and a new quarterback.

Texas A&M Football

Texas A&M is another team in the SEC that is not to be slept on that is highly notable in the SEC this year as a big-time contending team. They come into this year’s AP poll ranked at No.10

Jimbo Fisher enters his third year coaching Texas A&M winning 17 games in two seasons at the head coach position.

Florida Gators Football

The Florida Gators who are coming off an 11-2 season look to go into this upcoming 2020 season giving it their all despite the trials and tribulations through this time with COVID-19 going on.

The Gators are on the radar this season, being one of the top teams in college sports this year. Although losing some key positions in the draft, this Gators team has not lost a beat yet.

From having a returned coaching staff to having their star quarterback, Kyle Trask, return, the Gators a have a good shot at being a college football playoff competing team this season. The Gators have eight players on preseason coaches’ ALL-SEC selections.

The Gators season opener will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, in Oxford Mississippi, taking on Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels are another team that Gene Chizik mention that should not be slept ongoing into this SEC season.

SEC Football season resumes Sept. 26.