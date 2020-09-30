Brett Heggie Strong Against Ole Miss

Center Brett Heggie proved himself to be an integral piece of the Gators’ offensive line in Saturday’s win against Ole Miss.

New Position

Despite the fact that redshirt senior Brett Heggie is one of the Gators’ most seasoned veterans, this season still presented new changes for him. The main change came in the form of a new position. In prior seasons, Heggie could be spotted protecting the quarterback in the guard position. Now, he will be seen snapping the ball to Kyle Trask at center.

Heggie says he is ready for the change, though. In fact, he played center in high school as well as when he first came to UF. He said that he had been practicing in both guard positions as well as center in the offseason. With Nick Buchanan graduated, Heggie got the nod for center in the end.

Week 1

An all-SEC schedule for the Gators means facing tough defensive lines each week. In the Gators’ Week 1 showdown against Ole Miss, though, the offensive line was extremely effective. Evidently, this all starts with Heggie.

In the game last week, Heggie only let up one quarterback pressure. His performance even earned him a nod from the SEC. Heggie was announced as the SEC football Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday.

Looking Forward

The Gators’ next battle will be against South Carolina at home on Saturday. Heggie says that it is important to make sure that himself and the rest of the team are preparing for another tough SEC defensive line.

The center understands that this South Carolina team is different from what they saw last week against Ole Miss, so adjustments will need to be made. Still, Heggie and the offensive line will be ready and prepared to protect Kyle Trask in the home-opener on Saturday.

Heggie and the Gators will be back in action this Saturday, in Gainesville at noon.