Gators Beat South Carolina in Home Opener

One-fifth of the season has come and gone. The Florida Gators pick up another win against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 38-24. Despite the Gamecocks leading in time of possession and first downs, the Gators take the game by 14.

This was the home opener for the Gators, and for the team, there is no place like home. Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller said it was nice to be back in the swamp among the fans.

The Breakdown

The Gamecocks took an early and brief 7-0 lead when running back Kevin Harris ran the ball in two yards for a touchdown. However, the Gators answered back on the next drive. Running back Dameon Pierce trotted into the end zone for the first rushing touchdown by the Gators this season.

On the next drive, it was deja vu all over again. Kyle Trask connected with none other than Kyle Pitts for a 13-yard, Kyle-to-Kyle touchdown pass. The first quarter ends with Florida up 14-7.

After the game, Gators head coach Dan Mullen had high praise for Kyle Pitts’ athletic performance.

South Carolina tied it one more time at 14-14 before Florida took the lead back for good. Kicker Even McPherson nailed his fourth field goal of the season, and Florida gained another Kyle-to-Kyle touchdown before heading to the half leading by 10.

Trask picked up two more touchdowns in the second half to help Florida pull away 38-14. After those two passes, Trask had reached his 10th touchdown pass of the season in just game two of the year. The Gamecocks closed the gap with a field goal and a touchdown. However, that was all they could get, and the Gators finish another Saturday with another win.

Bring on the Aggies

The Gators have an unplanned interdivisional matchup with Texas A&M in week three. The Aggies enter the second week of the SEC season 1-0 and ranked 13th in the AP Poll.