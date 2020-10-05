Joe Burrow get first NFL win in Cincinnati victory over Jacksonville

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, got his first NFL win on Sunday in the Bengals 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cincinnati quarterback lead the Bengals to their first victory of the season with 300 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The rookie went 25-for-36 against the Jaguars’ defense.

Burrow’s rookie season

Through his first four games, the former Heisman Trophy winner has a 65.5 percent pass completion rating for an average of 280 yards per game. Furthermore, the rookie records six touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

In addition, Burrow has made an impact on the Bengals’ run game. Burrow added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground this season.

After four games, Bengals coach Zac Taylor has said he no longer views Burrow as a rookie quarterback.

After starting the season 0-2-1, the second-year coach admitted it’s good for Burrow to get that first win.

The former LSU standout did agree that he is feeling more comfortable with coach Taylor’s new offense, which has produced a strong start to his NFL career.

Looking Forward

Cincinnati came close to giving Burrow his first win in the NFL in his debut game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bengals were a play away from taking the lead late in the game. Cincinnati came up short after a missed field goal at the end of the regulation.

On Sunday, Burrow and the Bengals made sure the game never came close.

Cincinnati was also able to avoid going winless in its first four games for the second straight season. An accomplishment the team hasn’t achieved in 20 years.

WHO DEY think gonna beat dem Bengals ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/bSv8DWZcuq — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 4, 2020

Up Next for Cincinnati

The Bengals look forward to a road trip to Baltimore on Oct. 11. Burrow and the Bengals will face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.