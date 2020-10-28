Dodgers Take Home World Series Championship in Game Six

For the first time in 32 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won the World Series. In Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the LA team had a 3-1 defeat to end the series in Game 6.

Manager for the Dodgers, Dave Roberts, discussed what it was like breaking the 32-year drought.

Dodgers World Series Appearances

While the Dodgers have not taken home the title since 1988, they have qualified for the series three times now in the last four years.

In 2017, the LA team faced off against the Houston Astros in the World Series. They lost in seven games during this match-up.

They then had a back-to-back appearance, qualifying again in 2018. The Boston Red Sox beat the Dodgers in five games.

They were the first team to lose back-to-back World Series since the Texas Rangers in 2010 and 2011.

After 4 years of heartbreak, the @Dodgers finished the job. pic.twitter.com/fThe2Jw7sf — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2020

Game Six Scoring Plays

The Rays started strong with a homer over the right field fence in the top of the first from Randy Arozarena. However, this was the only play that brought one of Tampa Bay players home.

Rays’ manager Kevin Cash pulled Blake Snell for the Rays after an almost perfect game on the mound in the bottom of the sixth. Cash said that pulling Snell was a difficult decision to make.

From there, it went downhill for the Rays. Nick Anderson relieved Snell for the next three hitters. During a wild pitch, Austin Barnes was able to make it home and tie up the game for the Dodgers.

Immediately afterwards, Corey Seager had a single to fielder’s choice, allowing Mookie Betts to score.

The game remained quiet until the bottom of the eighth when Betts homered to center field while Pete Fairbanks was on the mound.

The top of the ninth was a one-two-three inning with the Rays up to bat, ending the game 3-1 in favor of the Dodgers.

Justin Turner

Third baseman for the Dodgers, Justin Turner, was pulled from the final game early. Turner exited the game quietly, with the team refraining from giving an explanation at the time. Afterwards, it was announced that Turner’s COVID-19 test from Monday had come back inconclusive. The samples taken Tuesday, however, came back positive. When the results were received, the Dodgers were told to immediately pull Turner. Turner was the first postseason player that tested positive.

Roberts said that it was a trainer that had told him about the test results.

The positive test did very little to affect the celebration afterwards, though. In some pictures with the team, Turner pulled down his mask or removed it all together.

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1321316580496756743

Upon returning to their hotel, the whole team had to go through rapid testing in an effort to prevent any further potential spread.

Corey Seager: World Series MVP

Dodgers shortstop, Corey Seager, was unanimously voted to be the World Series MVP after the win. Seager had a Dodgers series-best seven runs and brought five others in.

Despite his personal awards, Seager spoke more about the work of his teammates throughout the season.

Seager also won the National League Championship Series MVP award this year. Now, he is the eighth player in history to have been awarded both of these honors in the same season.

In the series with the Rays, Seager batted .400. He totaled two homers, five RBIs and six walks.