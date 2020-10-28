Los Angeles Relishes a Dodgers World Series Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed their first World Series title in more than three decades Tuesday night. The 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays sealed the Dodgers’ seventh World Series title and became the sixth since the team moved to Los Angeles.

The city went crazy.

Putting it in Perspective

Tuesday night’s win in Arlington, Texas, marked the Dodgers’ seventh World Series title in franchise history.

With the Dodgers win, Los Angeles is now home to the 2020 NBA and MLB champions. The Lakers were crowned NBA Champions earlier this month.

The only other time the MLB and NBA championship teams have been from the same city, it was again Los Angeles, in 1988. At the time, Magic Johnson was playing for the Lakers and Tommy Lasorda was coaching the Dodgers. Lasorda is now 93 years old.

Los Angeles has waited a while for this day to come again.

This year’s NBA and World Series Champions both won their titles in the month of October. Usually, only the World Series takes place in the fall, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA’s season got postponed.

No Stranger to Victory

The city is no stranger to trophies, awards, or championships. It is not unusual for this city to have multiple title winners.

Only ten cities have won multiple titles in a year. Los Angeles is now tied for the most with six.

Titles

1988: Lakers and Dodgers

2001: Lakers and Sparks

2002: Lakers, Galaxy and Sparks

2012: Kings and Galaxy

2014: Kings and Galaxy

2020: Lakers and Dodgers

Relishing the Win in Los Angeles

It did not take long. Immediately following the Dodgers’ win, the skies were filled with fireworks, and people gathered in the streets. Large crowds were gathered in the streets causing numerous blockades and delays in the city. Fans couldn’t help but begin celebrating.

The Dodgers themselves, however, will have to wait until it is safe for a true championship parade to take place.