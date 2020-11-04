MLB Golden Glove winners announced

The MLB announced the winners of the 2020 Golden Glove award. The Golden Glove is given to one player from each position for superior play in the field.

Typically, players, managers and coaches vote on the award as part of the process, but because of the shortened, regional schedule, they did not vote. The awards were decided on based off of a combination of defensive metrics called the SABR Defensive Index.

Golden Glove winners

American League

The American League was headlined by Alex Gordon. The Kansas City left fielder won his fourth straight Golden Glove and eighth of his career. Gordon announced his retirement in September, becoming the sixth player in MLB history to win the award in his final season.

The AL also had two rookies win the award. Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert and Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White became the first rookies to win the award since Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado did it in 2013.

Here is a full list of the winners from the AL:

C: Roberto Perez, Indians

1B: Evan White, Mariners

2B: Cesar Hernandez, Indians

SS: J.P. Crawford, Mariners

3B: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rangers

LF: Alex Gordon, Royals

CF: Luis Robert, White Sox

RF: Joey Gallo, Rangers

P: Griffin Canning, Angels

National League

Mookie Betts headlined the National League. The Dodgers right fielder won his fifth straight Golden Glove and his first with Los Angeles. Arenado won his eighth award, making him just the fourth third baseman to win the award eight or more times.

Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong both won their second Golden Gloves, while Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won his fourth.

Rizzo said the award “feels good” to win, and he will not take it for granted.

Here is a full list of winners from the NL:

C: Tucker Barnhart, Reds

1B: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

2B: Kolten Wong, Cardinals

SS: Javier Baez, Cubs

3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

LF: Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals

CF: Trent Grisham, Padres

RF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

P: Max Fried, Braves

The rest of the MLB awards, including MVP, will be handed out live on MLB Network starting on Nov. 9 and ending on Nov. 12.